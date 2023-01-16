Village Council to Meet on Tuesday, 1/17/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

January 17, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the ____________ meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: submitted

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: submitted; new hire per form F19-a;

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator:

Clerk:

First Readings:

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-17

Resolution 21-2022

Resolution 22-2022

Resolution 23-2022

Resolution 24-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

-Contract Todd Dickerson

Public Safety (Beaupry)

-Job Fair

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

-Blight



Public Works (Cook)

Public Utilities (Pelton)

-UV

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES



RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME



RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.



RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.



RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.



XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor