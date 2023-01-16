North Baltimore, Ohio

January 16, 2023 1:32 pm

Logo

Village Council to Meet on Tuesday, 1/17/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

January 17, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

 

AGENDA

I.      Pledge of Allegiance

II.      Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________.  Second by Mr/s ___________.  All approved.

III.     Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the ____________ meeting.  Second by ____________.  All approved.

IV.      Public Participation (5min limit)

 V.        Letters and Communications

VI.        Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: submitted

EMS Chief:                                        

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: submitted; new hire per form F19-a; 

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator:

Clerk:       
 First Readings:

 Second Readings:

 Third Readings:            Ordinance 2022-17

                                      Resolution 21-2022

                                      Resolution 22-2022

                                      Resolution 23-2022

                                      Resolution 24-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:  

VII.          Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler) 
         -Contract Todd Dickerson

Public Safety (Beaupry)

            -Job Fair

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

            -Blight

 Public Works (Cook)

 Public Utilities (Pelton)

            -UV

 Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

 

VIII.       First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
IX.         Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X.          Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-17     AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES
                     
RESOLUTION 21-2022     A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME
 
RESOLUTION 22-2022   A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.
 
RESOLUTION 23-2022   A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
                           
RESOLUTION 24-2022    A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
 
 XI.             Other New Business

XII.          Other Old Business

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________.  Second        by   Mr/s ___________.
 
XIV.        Adjournment

Approved   __________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor  

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

           

 

   

