Village Council to Meet on Tuesday, 1/17/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
January 17, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the ____________ meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: submitted
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: submitted; new hire per form F19-a;
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator:
Clerk:
First Readings:
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-17
Resolution 21-2022
Resolution 22-2022
Resolution 23-2022
Resolution 24-2022
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
-Contract Todd Dickerson
Public Safety (Beaupry)
-Job Fair
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
-Blight
Public Works (Cook)
Public Utilities (Pelton)
-UV
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES
RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME
RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.
RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Approved __________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor