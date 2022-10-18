Village Council to Meet Tuesday 10/18/22

The final October meeting is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, beginning at 5:30pm. Here is the agenda as prepared by Village Clerk Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

October 18, 2022

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer-

_____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ____________. Second by Mr/s

___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the

October 4, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: submitted

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator: submitted

Clerk:

First Readings: Resolution 17-2022

Second Readings: None

Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-10

Resolution 15-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-

Public Safety (Beaupry)-

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

Event Permit-future

Chapter 559 Control of Reservoir and Park Lands (Ms. Zeigler asked for this to

be reviewed)

Chapter 121 Meetings (Ms. Zeigler asked for this to be reviewed)

Public Works (Zeigler)- Event Permit

Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update

Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

RESOLUTION 17-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE

ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO HIRE/CONTRACT WITH

JONES & HENRY TO PERFORM A WATER SYSTEM FEASABILITY STUDY

AND GENERAL PLAN. NOT TO EXCEED $65,000.00. AND TO DECLARE AN

EMERGENCY

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND

PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND

SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY,

OHIO

RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY

MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTS, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE OF

NORTH BALTIMORE.

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $263,564.97. Second

by Mr/s ___________.

XIV. Adjournment