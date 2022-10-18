Village Council to Meet Tuesday 10/18/22

The final October meeting is scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, beginning at 5:30pm. Here is the agenda as prepared by Village Clerk Kathi Bucher:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
October 18, 2022
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer-
_____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ____________. Second by Mr/s
___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the
October 4, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: submitted
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator: submitted
Clerk:
First Readings: Resolution 17-2022
Second Readings: None
Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-10
Resolution 15-2022
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-
Public Safety (Beaupry)-
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
Event Permit-future
Chapter 559 Control of Reservoir and Park Lands (Ms. Zeigler asked for this to
be reviewed)
Chapter 121 Meetings (Ms. Zeigler asked for this to be reviewed)
Public Works (Zeigler)- Event Permit
Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update
Finance and Technology (Cook)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 17-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE
ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO HIRE/CONTRACT WITH
JONES & HENRY TO PERFORM A WATER SYSTEM FEASABILITY STUDY
AND GENERAL PLAN. NOT TO EXCEED $65,000.00. AND TO DECLARE AN
EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND
PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND
SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY,
OHIO
RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY
MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTS, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE OF
NORTH BALTIMORE.
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $263,564.97. Second
by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment