Village Council Update for August 2022

by Sue Miklovic

The Village of North Baltimore Council held a special meeting on August 9th for the purpose of deciding if they wanted to enter a bid into the competition for purchasing the former NB Local Schools football property which is adjacent to the NB village park. The council voted to allow the village administrator to enter into the bidding at a price not to exceed $120,000, for the purpose of expanding the village park. No specific plan or project was discussed.

The special meeting adjourned and council moved forward with their regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole August meeting.

As always, during the committee of the whole meeting council members discuss ongoing projects and give project updates, but no legislation is voted on as it is a discussion and work meeting.

Some items discussed were:

~Water tower project update: Several positive opinions have been reported to the mayor and many of the Council members regarding the appearance of the new water tower. A protective fence is required and still needs to be installed.

~The UV system at the wastewater treatment plant: The project was not done correctly and the involved parties have failed to rectify the situation for over a year now, and the village is planning to take legal action.

~Councilman Tim Pelton who heads the Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review committee introduced a discussion on prayer at public meetings: Several news articles related to that topic were shared with council members and discussed.

~The Public Works Committee chaired by Leisa Ziegler shared information from Department of Public Works Superintendent Josh Long: He shared that the cemeteries had been sprayed, also a hole on Walnut St had been repaired, and the pickle ball court in the Village Park was getting redone properly. The mayor added that she had seen a few tipped stones at the Old Maplewood cemetery that need looked at.

~It was asked if additional hours were needed by the EMS department to meet the needs during the Good Ole Summertime festival. The answer was “yes, 39 additional hours were worked.”

~There was continued discussion of the goose problem in the village park

~Utilities Superintendent Brian Roberts introduced the idea of using an ultrasound water treatment via a raft on the reservoir that could greatly reduce the use of chemicals (and it’s associated cost) for water treatment. He plans to enter a request to purchase at the next council meeting.

On August 16th the council held their August meeting at Village Council Chambers.

There were four ordinances introduced at this meeting. (Listed in Village Clerk’s report here on theNBXpress and on the Village website)

The village finance officer shared that $1,174,000 had been collected in village income tax this year. This amount is already above last year’s total of $1,108,000. Mr Swartz stated, “We have received $100,000 or more per month all year long. People are working” He also shared that the newly obtained cemetery software has been installed into the village computer system. Mr Julien commented that the software’s ability to precisely let people know where military graves are located will be a great help to the American Legion when they place flags on military graves.

Everyone was reminded that North Baltimore schools start Wednesday, August 17

It was suggested that council members drive by Cherry Street where AEP has begun working on installing huge new poles across from the DS Brown Company.

The mayor commented she had learned of a new possible tool to help combat the goose problem at the park. “It is called “goose away” and it is supposedly lighted sticks that the geese don’t like. I’m going to check it out,” she said.

Stay tuned for more to come in September. The council returns to it’s regular schedule of two meetings per month on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday evenings at 5:30 PM and a committee of the whole meeting on the second Tuesday evening at 5:30 PM which is strictly a working committee meeting. No formal business is conducted at the C.O.W.

The next village council meeting will be Tuesday September 6, 2022.