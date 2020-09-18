Village Council Update for September

By Sue Miklovic, theNBXpress.com

The Village of North Baltimore council meeting was held at the village fire bay on Tuesday, September 15th at 6:15 PM. All council members were present except for Ms. Zeigler.

The Village jumped right into their business at hand.

Finance Officer Mr. Swartz reported the annual estimate of revenues for the next budget year has been submitted to the Wood County Auditor’s office for certification, as required.

He also gave an update for the various special assessment funds, which are updated and reviewed every year. These assessments are certified by the County Auditor and become ordinances that collect the needed funds for:

Tree services (removal, trimming, planting, maintenance, etc. on public places in the village)

2. Street lighting (cost and expense of maintaining lighting on streets, alleys, other village property)

3. Street cleaning (cost and expense of maintaining clean streets, alleyways, other public places, including using street sweeper and snow removal equipment)

Village Administrator Michael Brillhart gave an update on various projects. He said the “200 Block of Main Street” project is going well. “They are putting the storm drains in one at a time to make sure it is right.” Any change orders on the project will be brought to Council’s attention.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Grant has also begun. “They have started working on the Shelterhouse at the park,” reported Brillhart. They expect to start the paving projects the first week of October.

The UV Disinfection project at the Water treatment plant is ready to go out to bid in early October.

Mr. Brillhart stated he is working on an updated list of dilapidated homes in the village for possible action.

Brillhart reported that 5 specific locations from the recent “Smoke tests” in the village need follow up. Waiting on report.

Mr. Swartz and Mr. Brillhart are working on a USDA grant/loan for a dump truck purchase. They have been waiting all year for the money to become available and have now submitted an application.

Other mentions from the meeting:

*Legal Counsel not present due to illness

*Mr. Cook still investigating “Dog Park” possibilities. He visited the dog park at Love’s truck stop.

*10 building permits for sheds or fences have been issued in the village since August 1.

* 2 part-time EMTs were hired this week to help with the dire shortage. At last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting EMS Chief Phil Walter made an impassioned plea for help. There is a shortage of EMTs willing to work part-time. The Village is trying to make it possible to fund 3 full-time positions for the department to help increase the likelihood of employees staying. Mr. Walter stated “I’ve lost 18 EMTs in 18 months. When there is no one to work, I’m the one who fills in. I had to be hospitalized last week for dehydration and exhaustion”

* Mr. Soltis requested permission for the Police Chief to implement geese management activities at the municipal park and reservoirs in accordance with Ohio Department of Natural Resources guidelines.

* Mr. Julien is working on an updated “Village Organizational Flow Chart” and a “Firewood/Lumber Claim Agreement.”

* Mr. Patterson: “Do we have an ordinance for trains blocking crossings? Is it enforceable?”

* Mr. Soltis: “There is a Community event at the park on October 10, 2020 “Family Picnic in the Park” and a two day event next June 12-13,2021 “Red, White and Bar-B-Q” More details to follow.