Village Council Update of September 2022 Activity

by Sue Miklovic

The Village Council met for their third meeting on September 20, with all members present.

The Village continues to struggle with filling vacant positions on the police department, as is currently common many places in the area, including the county Sheriff’s department, who would normally be the village’s go-to back up source for help when needed. After a previous discussion at the Committee of the Whole meeting, the village decided to raise the beginning salary in an effort to increase the pool of candidates looking for employment in law enforcement.

Finance Officer Tony Swartz shared that there is adequate funding in the budget for the remainder of this year, for this potential increase in payroll.

Mayor Goldner said, “Hopefully this will help us get more applicants.”

Others topics of interest:

*Councilwoman Leisa Zeigler shared a form she obtained from Findlay as an example of an information gathering document that could be used for Community Groups who wanted permission to host events in the village. (festivals, street fairs, outdoor events, etc)

*Doors have been painted at the Village Park restrooms.

*The Old water tower will be coming down in a few weeks (it probably will come down quickly) A fence still needs to go up around the new water tower.

*The Village is purchasing two ultrasonic algae-eating devices for the treatment of the water in the Village reservoirs. This will significantly decrease the use of chemicals, and the cost associated with that purchase.

*The Village had a first reading of an ordinance adopting the estimate of revenues for the budget year beginning 1/1/2023 and authorizing certification of the same to the Wood County Auditor.

* CT consultants came to the village to re-estimate the Broadway St reconstruction project. It covers both the resurfacing from Main Street to Tarr Street, and the reconstruction from Tarr St to Rudolph Rd. The construction cost estimate covers performing all the work requested and comes in at an estimated construction cost of $2.8 million.

*Initial talks with CT consultants concerning the resurfacing of Water St. points to resurfacing and not a reconstruction. The village received word from both them and TMACOG that there is a funding opportunity for resurfacing money through TMACOG (up to $500,000 with a 20% match) “We should have an estimate soon so we can go after those monies mentioned depending on the estimate,” said Village Administrator Chase Fletcher.

*The Village’s attorney Brian Zets suggestion is to send a letter to the parties involved for the unacceptable UV disinfection system project at the wastewater facility, giving the involved parties one last official effort before proceeding into legal action.

*There have been 31 tall grass/weed violations this summer. The village is working with the Chief of Police for further action involving repeat offenders and citation

*Since the beginning of April of 2022 we have received 60 zoning permit requests with 58 being issued thus far, according to the Village Administrator.

*The Mayor shared, “The Council is Legislative, not Administrative. Chase’s(Chase Fletcher, Village Administrator) time is for administration”

*The “Geese situation” at the Village Park continues to be a hot topic of discussion.

*The Finance Officer has closed the books on August 2022. They balanced-to the penny upon reconciliation.

The Council’s first meeting for October is TONIGHT, October 4th beginning at 5:30 pm