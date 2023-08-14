Village Council Will Hold Their AUGUST Meeting on Tuesday

Here is the agenda for the August 15th North Baltimore Village Council meeting. It begins at 5:30pm Tuesday at the Village Council Chambers inside the Village Municipal building.

Agenda provided by the village:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

August 15, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hefner- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the July 18, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

Letters and Communications Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: Report submitted.

EMS Chief: No report submitted.

Fire Chief: No report submitted.

Police Chief: No report submitted.

Utility Director: No report submitted.

DPW Superintendent: No report submitted.

Village Administrator: Report submitted.

Clerk:

First Readings: Ordinance 2023-09

Resolution 13-2023

Second Readings: Ordinance 2023-09

Ordinance 2023-10

Ordinance 2023-11

Ordinance 2023-13

Third Readings: Ordinance 2023-08

Appointed Legal Counsel: No report submitted.

Mayor:

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

Public Works (Cook) 1. Geese 2. Home Run Derby/Festival

Public Utilities (Pelton)

Finance and Technology (Hefner)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

RESOLUTION NO: 13-2023 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE BID OF HPJ

INDUSTRIES, INC. TO PURCHASE PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE ALL DOCUMENTS NECESSARY TO COMPLETE THIS TRANSACTION, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-14 AN ORDINANCE CREATING, ESTABLISHING, AND ADOPTING CHAPTER 1303 (BLIGHT CONTROL) OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF BALTIMORE

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2023-09 – AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

ORDINANCE 2023-10 – ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

ORDINANCE 2023-11 – AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

ORDINANCE 2023-13 – AN ORDINANCE VACATING THE UNIMPROVED RIGHT-OF-WAYS/ALLEYS BOUNDED BY AMERICAN LEGION DRIVE, EAST STREET, HIGH STREET, AND SOUTH TARR STREET

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2023-08 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-350213066000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

Other New Business

Other Old Business

Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $278,504.89. Second by Mr/s ___________.

Adjournment

Approved __________________________

Anthony T. Swartz Acting, Clerk

Brian Zetts __________________________

Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor