Village Council Will Hold Their AUGUST Meeting on Tuesday

Here is the agenda for the August 15th North Baltimore Village Council meeting. It begins at 5:30pm Tuesday at the Village Council Chambers inside the Village Municipal building.
Agenda provided by the village:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
August 15, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hefner- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the July 18, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
- Letters and Communications
- Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Report submitted.
EMS Chief: No report submitted.
Fire Chief: No report submitted.
Police Chief: No report submitted.
Utility Director: No report submitted.
DPW Superintendent: No report submitted.
Village Administrator: Report submitted.
Clerk:
First Readings: Ordinance 2023-09
Resolution 13-2023
Second Readings: Ordinance 2023-09
Ordinance 2023-10
Ordinance 2023-11
Ordinance 2023-13
Third Readings: Ordinance 2023-08
Appointed Legal Counsel: No report submitted.
Mayor:
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Public Works (Cook) 1. Geese 2. Home Run Derby/Festival
Public Utilities (Pelton)
Finance and Technology (Hefner)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION NO: 13-2023 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE BID OF HPJ
INDUSTRIES, INC. TO PURCHASE PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE ALL DOCUMENTS NECESSARY TO COMPLETE THIS TRANSACTION, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
ORDINANCE NO. 2023-14 AN ORDINANCE CREATING, ESTABLISHING, AND ADOPTING CHAPTER 1303 (BLIGHT CONTROL) OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF BALTIMORE
- Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2023-09 – AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR
ORDINANCE 2023-10 – ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR
ORDINANCE 2023-11 – AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2023, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR
ORDINANCE 2023-13 – AN ORDINANCE VACATING THE UNIMPROVED RIGHT-OF-WAYS/ALLEYS BOUNDED BY AMERICAN LEGION DRIVE, EAST STREET, HIGH STREET, AND SOUTH TARR STREET
- Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2023-08 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-350213066000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
- Other New Business
- Other Old Business
- Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $278,504.89. Second by Mr/s ___________.
- Adjournment
Approved __________________________
Anthony T. Swartz Acting, Clerk
Brian Zetts __________________________
Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor