NOTICE:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE-COUNCIL MEETING, April 14, 2020, 6:15 PM

The North Baltimore Village Council will be participating in Council session remotely by audio conference call. Social distancing shall be strictly enforced. The conference call will be made available to the public for remote listening.

To listen remotely: call 1-408-418-9388

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 623407573#