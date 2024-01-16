Village Council Will Meet Tuesday, 01/16/24

The first meeting of 2024 was held on Tuesday, January 2nd at the Village Council Chambers. The main part of that meeting involved the swearing in of new village Mayor Aaron Patterson and elected council members Tim Engard and Mike Soltis. Also established was an appointed Chairmanship of Committees, and election of Council President.

After the formalities of council business were completed, the new mayor took leadership of some brief business discussions.

Here are the highlights of that meeting:

* The Council approved hiring a full-time paramedic replacing a paramedic who is leaving not to be effective until January 28th

* The council gave approval of the third reading of an ordinance accepting the annexation of approximately 21.5 acres of land in Henry Township which is located at the corner of state Route 18 near the entrance to I-75 southbound. This will be within the village limits of North Baltimore now, and is the location of the new soon to be newly constructed Sheetz Gas Station/Travel Center.

*Police Chief David Lafferty announced, “We’re fully staffed!” This is great news for the Village, which struggled greatly during 2023 in retaining employees.

*A brief discussion was held concerning the North Baltimore EMS assisting with coverage for Bloom Township during the formation of a new ambulance district that is being added in Wood County. The new district is named the Eagleville Joint Ambulance District. Village Finance Officer Tony Swartz said the village is being paid currently “per run to Bloom Township” for their assistance in maintaining safety and services during the construction of this new district. It has NOT interfered with the safety and availability of service in the village of North Baltimore.

*NB Village Administrator Chase Fletcher gave an update of the various projects that are currently in progress in the village including filter replacement at the water plant, continued work on the Broadway St. reconstruction, the water main replacement project,, and updates to the Water St. bridge replacement project. Mr. Fletcher also gave an update to the new recycling bins project, stating that cameras will be placed at the site soon.

The council meets January 16, 2024 in the council chambers beginning at 5:30 PM.