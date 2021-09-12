Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

The Village Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 14th, beginning at 5:30pm. It will be immediately followed by the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole. Both are available by phone or in person.
From the Village Clerk:
This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones)
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2494 913 7486
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Motion to convene in executive session in accordance with O.R.C. Section
121.22(G)(1) to consider the employment of a public employee
- Motion to adjourn the executive session and reconvene into the Special Council
meeting.
- V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee
of the Whole
Here is t he Agenda for the second Meeting (from the Village Clerk):
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Immediately following the Special Council meeting
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
AGENDA
- Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair
Item A – Update by Todd Dickerson
Item B – Map handout of W. Maplewood Cemetery
- Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair
Item C – Update on the E. Walnut Street mill and pave
project
Item D – Discussion on purchasing a new dump truck with
snow plow equipment
III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair
Item E – Discussion on proposed hiring policy for salaried
employees
Item F – Discussion on proposed Code Enforcement Officer
job description
- Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair
Item G – Update on EMS Agreement with Henry Township
Item H – Report on year-to-date fund account balances
(report to be sent by Finance Director in another email)
V Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair
- Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair
VII. Adjourn