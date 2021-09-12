North Baltimore, Ohio

Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

The Village Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 14th, beginning at 5:30pm. It will be immediately followed by the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole. Both are available by phone or in person.

From the Village Clerk:

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones)

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2494 913 7486

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

 Tuesday, September 14, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

 

AGENDA

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

 

  1. Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

      III.      Motion to convene in executive session in accordance with O.R.C. Section

                  121.22(G)(1) to consider the employment of a public employee          

 

  1.  Motion to adjourn the executive session and reconvene into the Special Council

                  meeting.

                    

  1. V.      Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee     

                  of the Whole

 

 Here is t he Agenda for the second Meeting (from the Village Clerk):

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Immediately following the Special Council meeting

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

 AGENDA

                                                                                                                              

  1. Call to order                 Economic and Community Development.      Leisa Zeigler – Chair

                                         Item A   –    Update by Todd Dickerson

                                         Item B   –    Map handout of W. Maplewood Cemetery  

 

  1. Call to order Public Works Committee.       Bill Cook – Chair

     Item C   –    Update on the E. Walnut Street mill and pave

                         project

     Item D   –    Discussion on purchasing a new dump truck with

                         snow plow equipment

 

III.       Call to order               Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mike Julien – Chair

                                                     Item E   –    Discussion on proposed hiring policy for salaried

                                                                         employees       

                                                     Item F   –    Discussion on proposed Code Enforcement Officer

                                                                         job description

                                                    

  1. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee.     Tim Engard – Chair

     Item G   –    Update on EMS Agreement with Henry Township

     Item H   –    Report on year-to-date fund account balances

                         (report to be sent by Finance Director in another email)

                                                                          

V         Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee.      Aaron Patterson – Chair

 

  1. Call to order Public Safety Committee.         Mike Soltis – Chair

 

 VII.      Adjourn   

 

 

                

 

 

