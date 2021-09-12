Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

The Village Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 14th, beginning at 5:30pm. It will be immediately followed by the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole. Both are available by phone or in person.

From the Village Clerk:

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening ( please mute phones )

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2494 913 7486

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Motion to convene in executive session in accordance with O.R.C. Section

121.22(G)(1) to consider the employment of a public employee

Motion to adjourn the executive session and reconvene into the Special Council

meeting.

V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole

Here is t he Agenda for the second Meeting (from the Village Clerk):

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Immediately following the Special Council meeting

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

AGENDA

Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair

Item A – Update by Todd Dickerson

Item B – Map handout of W. Maplewood Cemetery

Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair

Item C – Update on the E. Walnut Street mill and pave

project

Item D – Discussion on purchasing a new dump truck with

snow plow equipment

III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair

Item E – Discussion on proposed hiring policy for salaried

employees

Item F – Discussion on proposed Code Enforcement Officer

job description

Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair

Item G – Update on EMS Agreement with Henry Township

Item H – Report on year-to-date fund account balances

(report to be sent by Finance Director in another email)

V Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair

Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair

VII. Adjourn