Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2488 442 4877

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication

Request motion to move into executive session – in accordance with

ORC 121.22 (G)(1) to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline,

promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.

Motion to reconvene into Regular Council Meeting session

VII. Administrative Reports

` Finance Officer: report submitted

EMS Chief: report submitted

Fire Chief: report submitted

Police Chief: report submitted request to hire Andrew Burmeister as a

part-time Police Office

Utility Director: report submitted

DPW Superintendent: report submitted request to hire a Street Laborer

(the recommended candidate’s name will

be provided at meeting)

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 23

Ordinance 2021 – 24

Ordinance 2021 – 25

Ordinance 2021 – 26

Ordinance 2021 – 27

Ordinance 2021 – 28

Resolution 28 – 2021

Resolution 29 – 2021

Resolution 30 – 2021

Resolution 31 – 2021

.

Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 20

Ordinance 2021 – 21

Ordinance 2021 – 22

Third Readings: Resolution 26 – 2021

Resolution 27 – 2021

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VIII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Discussion with AEP Ohio representatives regarding a requested easement

at New Maplewood Cemetery

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

IX. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

ORDINANCE 2021 – 23 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE BY SEALED BID OF REAL ESTATE BELONGING TO THE VILLAGE IDENTIFIED AS PARCEL NO. F23-310-350102010000 AND PARCEL NO. F23-310-350102009000 NO LONGER NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE

ORDINANCE 2021 – 24 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE LEASE OF 14.22 ACRES OF FARM REAL ESTATE OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO J&J STERLING FARMS

ORDINANCE 2021 – 25 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

ORDINANCE 2021-26 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER

OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

ORDINANCE 2021-27 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING ANNUAL BUDGET

APPROPRIATIONS FOR 2022

ORDINANCE 2021 – 28 AN ORDINANCE OF THE NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE COUNCIL AMENDING SECTION 181.03 IMPOSITION OF TAX; SECTION 181.04 EFFECTIVE DATE; AND SECTION 182.012 PURPOSES OF TAX; RATE, OF CHAPTER 181, INCOME TAX, OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, CHANGING THE RATE OF THE TAX LEVIED ON INCOME FROM 1% TO 1.5% EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023

RESOLUTION 28 – 2021 A RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE WOOD COUNTY, OHIO BOARD OF ELECTIONS TO PLACE UPON THE BALLOT AT THE NEXT PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON MAY 3, 2022, THE QUESTION OF INCREASING THE RATE OF MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX FROM 1.0% TO 1.5% COMMENCING FOR THE TAX YEAR BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023 AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 29 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE AND HENRY TOWNSHIP TO JOINTLY PROVIDE FOR MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENTS ON MITCHELL ROAD, BELMORE ROAD AND DEWEYVILLE ROAD AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 30 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE HENRY TOWNSHIP, OHIO BOARD OF TRUSTEES WITH REGARD TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 31 – 2021 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2021 – 20 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (NWWSD), AN EASEMENT

ORDINANCE 2021-21 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

THE POSITION OF ROAD SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH

BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

ORDINANCE 2021-22 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

THE POSITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE

OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 26 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.

RESOLUTION 27 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618

XII. Other New Business

XIII. Other Old Business

XIV. Payment of the Bills