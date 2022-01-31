Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 is the first scheduled meeting for the Village Council of North Baltimore, Ohio for February. Here is the Agenda received from Village Clerk Kathi Bucher:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
February 1, 2022
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
III. Approval of the Minutes
Minutes January 4, 2022
Motion by ________________________
Second by ________________________
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: No reports due
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator:
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Ms. H osmer)
– Approval of the proposed Year 2022 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services
Motion by ________________________
Second by ________________________
Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton)
Public Works (Mr. Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)
Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 01-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Motion to pay the bills in the amount of $ $54,979.65.
Motion by ________________________
Second by ________________________
XIV. Adjournment