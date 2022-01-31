Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 is the first scheduled meeting for the Village Council of North Baltimore, Ohio for February. Here is the Agenda received from Village Clerk Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 1, 2022

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Approval of the Minutes

Minutes January 4, 2022

Motion by ________________________

Second by ________________________

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: No reports due

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator:

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Ms. H osmer)

– Approval of the proposed Year 2022 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services

Motion by ________________________

Second by ________________________

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton)

Public Works (Mr. Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)

Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 01-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Motion to pay the bills in the amount of $ $54,979.65.

Motion by ________________________

Second by ________________________



XIV. Adjournment