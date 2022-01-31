North Baltimore, Ohio

January 31, 2022

Briar Hill Health Update

Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 is the first scheduled meeting for the Village Council of North Baltimore, Ohio for February. Here is the Agenda received from Village Clerk Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 1, 2022
 5:30 PM
 AGENDA

 

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.                Roll Call

 

III.             Approval of the Minutes
Minutes January 4, 2022

                  Motion by ________________________

                  Second by ________________________

 

IV.             Public Participation   (5min limit)
 

V.                Letters and Communications

 

VI.             Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:                     No reports due

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator:

 

Clerk:                           Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled      

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000        

 

Appointed Legal Counsel:

 

Mayor:

 

VII.          Standing Committees

      Economic and Community Development (Ms. H            osmer)

–          Approval of the proposed Year 2022 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services

                                 Motion by ________________________

                                 Second by ________________________

 

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry)

 

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton)

 

      Public Works (Mr. Zeigler)

 

      Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)

 

      Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)

 

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
 

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

X.                Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

RESOLUTION 01-2022    A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS

 

XI.             Other New Business

 

XII.          Other Old Business

 

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Motion to pay the bills in the amount of $ $54,979.65.
                  Motion by ________________________
                  Second by ________________________
 

XIV.        Adjournment

 

 

 

 

