North Baltimore, Ohio

February 28, 2022 9:11 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
March 2020
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 1. 2022

5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

II.                Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. _____________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ____________.  Second by Mr/s ______________. 

III.             Approval of the Minutes
 Approve the minutes of the February 15, 2022 meeting. 

Motion by ____________

Second by ____________ 

 

IV.             Public Participation   (5min limit)
 V.                Letters and Communications

VI.             Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator:

Clerk:                                            Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled      

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000        

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor: Acting Adm. Update; interview information

VII.          Standing Committees

       Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

       Public Safety (Beaupry)

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

      Public Works (Zeigler)

      Public Utilities (Julien)

      Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
 IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X.                Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI.             Other New Business

XII.          Other Old Business

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________.  Second by   Mr/s ___________.
                                   

XIV.        Adjournment

 

  Source: Provided by NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website