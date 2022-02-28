Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
March 1. 2022
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. _____________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ____________. Second by Mr/s ______________.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Approve the minutes of the February 15, 2022 meeting.
Motion by ____________
Second by ____________
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator:
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor: Acting Adm. Update; interview information
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien)
Finance and Technology (Cook)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Source: Provided by NB Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher