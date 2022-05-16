Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
May 17, 2022
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the May 3, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Submitted
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
First Readings: RESOLUTION 04-2022
RESOLUTION 05-2022
Second Readings:
Third Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-01
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) Vacation Policy Update
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien)
Finance and Technology (Cook)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 04-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $76,846.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING ALL ACTIONS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A COMMMUNITY REINVESTMENT AREA AGREEMENT WITH HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC.
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 125,925.80. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Approved,
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor