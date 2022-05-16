Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

May 17, 2022

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the May 3, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: Submitted

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

First Readings: RESOLUTION 04-2022

RESOLUTION 05-2022

Second Readings:

Third Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-01

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) Vacation Policy Update

Public Works (Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Julien)

Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



RESOLUTION 04-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $76,846.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING ALL ACTIONS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A COMMMUNITY REINVESTMENT AREA AGREEMENT WITH HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC.



XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 125,925.80. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor