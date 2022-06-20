Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

The regularly scheduled North Baltimore Village Council meeting for June will take place Tuesday, beginning at 5:30pm at Council Chambers in the Village Municipal Building.
Here is the agenda, shared by the Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING
June 21, 2022
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the ____________ meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: Submitted
New hire: Angela Swartz – Finance Clerk- temporary- $15.00/hr
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: Submitted
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator: Submitted
Clerk:
First Readings: RESOLUTION 07-2022
RESOLUTION 08-2022
Second Readings:
Third Readings: RESOLUTION 05 – 2022
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor: Street Closings for GOST
Beer tent
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-
Public Safety (Beaupry)- Eagles, park activities and Geese nuisance
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update
Finance and Technology (Cook)—Citizens Supporting NB
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 07-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE AND HAVE INSTALLED A NEW DUMP BED AND HYRDAULIC SYSTEM FOR 95 INTERNATIONAL 4900 FROM KALIDA TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC NOT TO EXCEED $17,000.00.
RESOLUTION 08 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $264, 764.26. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor