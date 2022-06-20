North Baltimore, Ohio

June 20, 2022 6:19 pm

Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

The regularly scheduled North Baltimore Village Council meeting for June will take place Tuesday, beginning at 5:30pm at Council Chambers in the Village Municipal Building.

Here is the agenda, shared by the Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

June 21, 2022

5:30 PM

AGENDA

 

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

II.                Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________.  Second by Mr/s ___________.  All approved.

III.       Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the ____________ meeting.  Second by ____________.  All approved.

IV.             Public Participation (5min limit)
 V.                Letters and Communications

VI.             Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: Submitted

New hire: Angela Swartz – Finance Clerk- temporary- $15.00/hr

EMS Chief:                            

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:  Submitted

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator: Submitted

Clerk:       

 First Readings: RESOLUTION 07-2022  

                         RESOLUTION 08-2022    

  Second Readings:

  Third Readings: RESOLUTION 05 – 2022   

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:   Street Closings for GOST

               Beer tent

VII.          Standing Committees

     Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-

     Public Safety (Beaupry)- Eagles, park activities and Geese nuisance   

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

      Public Works (Zeigler)

      Public Utilities (Julien)- Water Tower Update

      Finance and Technology (Cook)—Citizens Supporting NB

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
 

RESOLUTION 07-2022   A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE AND HAVE INSTALLED A NEW DUMP BED AND HYRDAULIC SYSTEM FOR 95 INTERNATIONAL 4900 FROM KALIDA TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC NOT TO EXCEED $17,000.00.
 

RESOLUTION 08 – 2022      A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X.                Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 05 – 2022    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.

XI.             Other New Business

XII.          Other Old Business

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $264, 764.26.  Second by   Mr/s ___________.
 
XIV.        Adjournment

  Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
 Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor                                                 
 Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

           

 

   

    

 

