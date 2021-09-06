North Baltimore, Ohio

September 6, 2021 8:34 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF
BVH March 2020
Ol’ Jenny

Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Here is the agenda for Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 Village Council meeting , provided by the Village Clerk:

 

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2486 646 0209

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

(PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONE)

 

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

 

  1. Roll Call

 

  • Approval of the Minutes

August 2, 2021

July 22, 2021

                                                                                                                                                       

  1. Letters and Communication

                

  1. Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer:        report not due

EMS Chief: report not due

Fire Chief:                   report not due

Police Chief:               report not due                    

Utility Director:         report not due

DPW Superintendent:            report not due        

Village Administrator:            report submitted

 

Clerk:                                    First Readings:        Resolution 18 – 2021

                                                                              Resolution 19 – 2021

                                                                              Resolution 20 – 2021   

                                                                              Resolution 21 – 2021 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

                                              Second Readings:   Resolution 16 – 2021

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 18

 

                                              Third Readings:      Ordinance 2021 – 14

                                                                               Ordinance 2021 – 15

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 16

                                                                              Ordinance 2021 – 17

 

                                                                            

Appointed Legal Counsel:

 

Mayor:    

   

      Economic and Community Development

 

Public Safety

 

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

 

      Public Works                    

  •  

 

      Public Utilities

 

      Finance and Technology

 

VII.   New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

     

 

VIII.  Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

  1.  Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

ORDINANCE 2021 – 14      AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

 

ORDINANCE 2021 – 15       AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

 

ORDINANCE 2021 – 16       AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

 

ORDINANCE 2021 – 17      AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SIDEWALK INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

 

  1.       Other New Business

 

  1.        Other Old Business

 

     XII.      Payment of the Bills

     XIII.    Adjournment

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website