Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Here is the agenda for Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 Village Council meeting , provided by the Village Clerk:
This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2486 646 0209
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
(PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONE)
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
5:30 PM
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Approval of the Minutes
August 2, 2021
July 22, 2021
- Letters and Communication
- Administrative Reports
`
Finance Officer: report not due
EMS Chief: report not due
Fire Chief: report not due
Police Chief: report not due
Utility Director: report not due
DPW Superintendent: report not due
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 18 – 2021
Resolution 19 – 2021
Resolution 20 – 2021
Resolution 21 – 2021
Second Readings: Resolution 16 – 2021
Ordinance 2021 – 18
Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 14
Ordinance 2021 – 15
Ordinance 2021 – 16
Ordinance 2021 – 17
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
- Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2021 – 14 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.
ORDINANCE 2021 – 15 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.
ORDINANCE 2021 – 16 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.
ORDINANCE 2021 – 17 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SIDEWALK INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR
- Other New Business
- Other Old Business
XII. Payment of the Bills
XIII. Adjournment