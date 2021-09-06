Village Council Will Meet Tuesday

Here is the agenda for Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 Village Council meeting , provided by the Village Clerk:

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2486 646 0209

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

(PLEASE MUTE YOUR PHONE)

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Approval of the Minutes

August 2, 2021

July 22, 2021

Letters and Communication

Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer: report not due

EMS Chief: report not due

Fire Chief: report not due

Police Chief: report not due

Utility Director: report not due

DPW Superintendent: report not due

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 18 – 2021

Resolution 19 – 2021

Resolution 20 – 2021

Resolution 21 – 2021

Second Readings: Resolution 16 – 2021

Ordinance 2021 – 18

Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 14

Ordinance 2021 – 15

Ordinance 2021 – 16

Ordinance 2021 – 17

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2021 – 14 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 15 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 16 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 17 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SIDEWALK INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

Other New Business

Other Old Business

XII. Payment of the Bills

XIII. Adjournment