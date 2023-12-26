Village Holds Final Council Meeting for 2023

Mayor Janet Goldner gave a farewell message on December 19th, to the Village Council of North Baltimore, as she wraps up her second term of service as the community’s first female mayor.

Councilwoman Leisa Zeigler, Councilman Mike Julien, and Mayor Janet Goldner finished their last official meeting of their respective terms of office last Tuesday, December 19,2023. Mayor Goldner served as Mayor from 2016-until now, as well as serving as a council member before being elected Mayor. A recap of the last meeting will be posted tomorrow (Wednesday, 12/27/23)