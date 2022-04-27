North Baltimore, Ohio

April 28, 2022 12:00 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

March 2020

Village Income Tax Community Forum on ZOOM

 

The Village of North Baltimore coordinating a Public ZOOM Online Meeting for the Levy Forum being held at NBHS, 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Topic: Village Income Tax Community Forum

Time: Apr 28, 2022 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting (on desktop, laptop or SmartPhone)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85226773716?pwd=R2dUUEtGYldpTTRrYzZOVEIvWXJZZz09

Meeting ID: 852 2677 3716

Passcode: 212586

Find your local number for phone dial-in: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd183VIfT9

