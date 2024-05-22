North Baltimore, Ohio

May 22, 2024 6:41 am

Village Met Tuesday 05/21/24 for Last Scheduled Council Meeting for May

The North Baltimore Village Council met for their third meeting of May on Tuesday evening at the Council Chambers in the Village Municipal building.  

Early in the meeting the Council approved the minutes from the previous meeting. Here are those minutes, as approved:

The rest of the meeting had a lot of good conversation about various projects and concerns in the village, including

+all the road projects,

+restroom/showers needed for the EMS,

+Water Street bridge replacement,

+Vehicle repairs,
+the Sheetz project,

+ costly computer software updates (Mayor’s court),

+upcoming election ballot deadlines,

+Summer meeting schedules(which starts June 1),

+an ordinance related to cannabis processing, cultivation, dispensaries as defined in the Ohio Revised Code,

+Memorial Parade and Military Veteran flags

+To those who didn’t have their “Brush” picked up last Monday on the scheduled day: The Street Department is STILL PICKING UP, due to construction/Road Closure/Detours that interfered with their work this week.

+plus more. Stay tuned….

