Village of McComb Waterline Improvement Project

Beginning Monday, January 31, The District will start a project to replace waterlines, hydrants, and meter pits in the Village of McComb. Expect lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street. Residents will be notified of water service interruptions. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete: May. All work is weather permitting.