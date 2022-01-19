North Baltimore, Ohio

January 19, 2022 1:23 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
March 2020
Logo
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny

Village of McComb Waterline Improvement Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the start of construction for a waterline project within the Village of McComb.  The project was awarded to B. Hill’z Excavating, Inc. for 539,000. 

Beginning Monday, January 31, The District will start a project to replace waterlines, hydrants, and meter pits in the Village of McComb.  Expect lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver Street and Cooper Street, along W. Main Street from Rader Road to SR 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper Street, and on N. Walnut Street.  Residents will be notified of water service interruptions.  Project investment: $539,000.  Project complete: May.  All work is weather permitting. 

CLICK HERE LINK TO MAP OF THE PROJECT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website