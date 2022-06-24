Village of N.B.: Approved Minutes from Village Council May Meeting

From VIllage Clerk Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

May 17, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the May 3, meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none

V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook talked to VA about the traffic hazard at the corner of Poe and Broadway. Slow down, look. Be careful. Bridge to be replaced; more intersection; a lot of issues; in the beginning stages.

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: in your packets; General fund 990 good; income tax coming in; debt payments coming in June/July; map software of the cemetery is almost ready; no word on the county fund waterline; firetruck- loan?; Mr. Cook asked for a camera update-coming Thursday to the office.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: Nothing; no questions

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: made contact for help in writing a letter of interest/scope of work for the Water Street bridge; met with CT consultants regarding the work done for the reconstruction of Broadway; paperwork for LPA scope has been submitted; parking issue on E. South St.; met with reps from NWSD

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: Mr. Zetts present-nothing

Mayor: Arbor Day Celebration at Powell Elementary Wednesday at 10 am; Ms. Zeigler and Madam Mayor attended the 27th award for being part of the Tree U.S.A.; Ms. Zeigler toured tree campus U.S.A.

Motion to approve Holiday Schedule.

Mr. Julien made a motion to approve the Holiday Schedule. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Discussion

Mr. Julien made a motion to rescind the prior motion. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

Nothing- Mr. Cook asked if Mr. Dickerson looked at property for sale at Poe and

Broadway- it was an old dump years ago-do soil boring

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Nothing- Ms. Hosmer asked for Police updates monthly

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

Nothing

Public Works (Zeigler)

Nothing-brush pick up tomorrow and yesterday; Street labor vacancy-2 interviews

Public Utilities (Julien)

Construction on water tower is done; painting begins

Finance and Technology (Cook)

Camera’s where will they go? Who will monitor them? Trains stopping- make provisions to overcome it; Fire-EMS? Keep residents safe!

Resolution 04-2022- pulling it off the agenda, state bid

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Removed this piece of legislation

RESOLUTION 04-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $76,846.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 05-2022 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Resolution 05-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Nothing

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-01 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-01 read by number and title only for its third reading by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING ALL ACTIONS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A COMMMUNITY REINVESTMENT AREA AGREEMENT WITH HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC.

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

XI. Other New Business-nothing

XII. Other Old Business-nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr. Cook made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 125,925.80. Second by Mr. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:22 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor