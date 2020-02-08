Village of N.B. Council Meets

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Village Council met for the first time in February last Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020. All members were present.

Reports submitted by the Fire, Police, and EMS Chiefs can be found in other posts here on TheNBXpress.

Some of the things discussed at the meeting included:

* Mr. Soltis invited council members and community people to join in a Project Day on February 15th, 8:00 am at the NB Public Library. Several people from his church want to help provide assistance for some projects that need physical manpower to be completed. If you want to help, show up or contact Councilman Mike Soltis, or the NB Library for more information. (This is NOT a Council project. He just shared it in case anyone was interested in volunteering)

*The Council approved a request to advertise to fill a vacancy for a utility operator position.

*Councilman Matt Beegle reported things are getting rolling for the start of Summer Ball Leagues with the NB Youth League. Details are being worked out.

*Council member Leisa Zeigler gave a report for a recent TMACOG meeting she attended, along with Mayor Goldner and Administrator Brillhart. She also shared Todd Dickerson is expected to provide an Economic Development work report at the C.O.T.W. meeting next Tuesday.

*Councilman Mike Julien, head of the Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance Review committee said he will present information on updates to the Vacation Policy at the Committee of the Whole meeting next week. In addition, after a conversation about AEP and their intentions at the East Broadway Sub-Station area/project, Mr. Julien suggested a review of the Storm Water Tap-In policy as well.

*Councilman Tim Engard reported the new online bill pay system for paying Water Bills is up and running with no problems so far. This is a payment option several people have requested as another option for payment.

*Administrator Brillhart gave updates on the many grant projects in various stages of completion in the Village. The Downtown Revitalization project should be finished by the end of March, if not before. The plans for the Neighborhood Revitalization grant are coming together and should be ready to finalize very soon. The Wood County Park District grant will provide Pickle ball equipment for the Village Park.

*The Council gave a first reading to an ordinance authorizing the purchase of three valve actuators for the Water Treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $17,500.00 These actuators control the changes in the flow of the water.