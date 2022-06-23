Village of N.B.: Summary of New Legislation

Passed at the June 21, 2022 Village Council meeting:

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE JUNE 21 , 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the 21 day of June 2022, as Resolution 08-2022

RESOLUTION 08 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Resolution 08-2022 passed by Council on JUNE 21, approved by the Mayor on June 21

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk