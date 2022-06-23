North Baltimore, Ohio

June 23, 2022

Village of N.B.: Summary of New Legislation

Passed at the June 21, 2022 Village Council meeting:

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE  JUNE 21 , 2022 MEETING

 

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the __21_ day of  June____ 2022, as ____Resolution 08-2022__  The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.  Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 08 – 2022      A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH SOUTHEASTERN EQUIPMENT INC. TO PURCHASE ONE (1) 2021 KOBELCO SK45SRX-6E MINI-EXCAVATOR AND ATTACHMENTS FOR THE WATER & SEWER DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ____Resolution 08-2022_____________ passed by Council on___JUNE 21_______, approved by the Mayor on __June 21________ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates:  _June_____2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk

 

