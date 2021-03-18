ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED BIDS for the furnishing of the necessary materials and construction of the



CONTRACT A – WATERLINE IMPROVEMENTS

AND/OR

CONTRACT B – 500,000 GALLON ELEVATED WATER STORAGE TANK



will be received by the Village of North Baltimore, 205 North Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 until 1:00 p.m. (Local Time) Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and at that time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud.



The scope of work for this project consists of:



Contract A – consists of furnishing and installing approximately 2,100 lineal feet of waterline and appurtenances and/or

Contract B – consists of furnishing and installing a 500,000-gallon spheroid elevated tanks and appurtenances



The contract documents, including plans and specifications, are on file at the office of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio and the Architect/Engineer — Poggemeyer Design Group, Inc. (PDG).



The documents may be viewed and ordered online from Becker Impressions,



4646 Angola Road,

Toledo, Ohio 43615,

telephone 419-385-5303,

www.pdgplanroom.com



for the cost of reproduction to be paid to the printing company at the time the documents are ordered.



Shipping and tax charges are the bidder’s responsibility and payable directly to Becker Impressions. Neither Owner nor Engineer has any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or sufficiency of any bid documents obtained from any source other than the source indicated in these documents and therefore it may result with plan-holder obtaining incomplete and/or inaccurate information. It may also result in failure to receive any addenda, corrections, or other revisions

to these documents that may be issued.



The Engineer for the Project is Poggemeyer Design Group, Inc., 1168 North Main Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.



All bids must be signed and submitted on the blanks which are bound in this booklet. Bids must state the unit prices in the blanks provided and be enclosed in a sealed envelope marked —



CONTRACT A – WATERLINE IMPROVEMENTS AND/OR CONTRACT B – 500,000 GALLON



ELEVATED WATER STORAGE TANK — and addressed to the Village of North Baltimore, 205 North

Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.



The bid guaranty may be of two forms:

1. A Bid Guaranty and Contract Bond using the form in the Contract Documents. (The amount of the bid does NOT have to appear on this form.)



2. A certified check, cashier’s check or letter of credit in favor of the Village of North Baltimore in the amount of 10% of the bid. If the contract is awarded, a Contract Bond will be required, which is a 100% payment and performance bond.



This procurement is subject to the EPA policy of encouraging the participation of small businesses in rural areas (SBRAs).



After the award of the contract let by competitive bid and prior to the time the contract is entered into, bidders shall submit the affidavit required under the Ohio Revised Code, Section 5719.042 that the bidder was not charged with any delinquent personal property taxes in Wood County, Ohio.



The successful bidder will be required to pay not less than the highest applicable minimum wage rates as established by the federal Davis-Bacon Wage Determinations issued by the U.S. Department of Labor.



The Village of North Baltimore, Ohio reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularity in any bid and to determine the lowest and best bidder.



No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 60 days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. This project is being partially funded with Ohio EPA Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA) with Buy American requirements.



The estimated cost of construction is $741,000 for Contract A and $1,886,000 for Contract B.



By the Order of

Michael Brillhart, Village Administrator



Advertise: March 18, 2021

March 25, 2021



