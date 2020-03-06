Village of NB Council Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES

February 18, 2020

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Matt Beegle-Here, Tim Engard -Here, Mike Julien- Here, Aaron Patterson-Here, Mike Soltis- Here, Leisa Zeigler-Here, Student Representative- Mali Combs-Here

Clerk Kathi Bucher- Present, Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman-Present

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Mr. Beegle made a motion to approve the minutes from February 4th meeting. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

None

Letters and Communications:

None

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Mayor Goldner read the information provided by Mr. Swartz.

EMS Chief: no questions

Fire Chief: Michael Hubbs- new hire

Mr. Beegle made a motion to hire Michael Hubbs as PT EMS per form F19a at $10.61 not to exceed 30 hrs. His start date will be February 19, 2020. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

Police Chief:

Utility Director: no questions

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: OPWC-design phase is 50% complete and a community meeting will be upcoming. NRG-revising downtown parking lot and parking at the Village Park. Economic Development- Todd Dickerson is working with interested development parties. DRP-traffic signal, mast arms and pedestrian signal poles should be installed late March. CSX- real estate boundary survey to be done, identified minor repairs and still talking about the drainage issue. Mr. Brillhart mentioned an upcoming meeting with Kelly Bird from Neptune meters as ADOBE is not being used anymore to read meters. Mr. Julien was curious if AEP has done anything more, a letter was received today.

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms Zeigler)

Waiting on Mr. Todd Dickerson to report.

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Looking at the additional language to the vacation policy

Public Works (Mr. Beegle)

Had a meeting last Saturday with the officers in charge of summer ball. A load of stone was delivered. The locks will be rekeyed using a programmable set up. All council members approved this over using keys. Cost: $1,600.00. Clean up day is coming; concession stand license in their name; will present to them on March 3.

Council member Patterson suggested a camera at the concession stand.

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Talked with Mr. Roberts about upcoming projects; Mr. Roberts gave him some ideas on wages for his department: based on license and keeping employees.

Finance and Technology (Ms. Engard)

Nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-04 by number and title only for its first reading. Suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Beegle. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-04 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020–04 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE A REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICES SPECIFIC TO THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT UV DISINFECTION PROJECT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Beegle. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-05 by number and title only for its first reading, suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Beegle. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-05 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 05 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ADOPTED AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE AND CT CONSULTANTS INC. TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL SERVICES TO BE PERFORMED BY CONSULTANT FOR PROFESSIONAL DESIGN SERVICES SPECIFIC TO THE NORTH MAIN STREET PHASE 2 RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $5,373.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Beegle. All approved.

Mr. Beegle made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-06 for its first reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Ordinance 2020-6 read by the number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 06 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TURBIDITY METERS, A CHLORINE ANALYZER, AND TESTING KIT ACCESSORIES FOR WATER QUALITY MONITORING BY THE UTILITY DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $23,546.90

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to read Ordinance 2020-03 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Ordinance 2020-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 03 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF VALVE ACTUATORS FOR THREE TREATMENT PLANT CLARIFIERS AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $17,850.00

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 01-2020 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 01-2020 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 01 – 2020 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING $20,000 AS THE MAXIMUM DOLLAR AMOUNT FOR REGULAR BLANKET CERTIFICATES/PURCHASE ORDERS OVER A PERIOD NOT RUNNING BEYOND THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Beegle. All approved.

Mr. Beegle made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-02 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2020-02 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 02 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE CREDIT CARD POLICY FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO

Mr. Beegle made the motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Other New Business

Mr. Julien made a motion to enter into executive session at 6:09 PM for 121.22 G1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved

Returned to regular session at 6:26 pm.

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills totaling $69,542.73. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn. Second by Mr. Beegle. All approved.

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Joel Kuhlman __________________________

Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor