Village of NB Help Wanted: Utility Billing/Mayors Court/Customer Service Clerk

North Baltimore is a historic family-friendly community located in northwest Ohio between Bowling Green and Findlay, Ohio. The Village is currently recruiting and accepting applications for the following position:

Utility Billing/Mayors Court/Customer Service Clerk : Responsible for preparing the monthly utility bills, processes utility payments, maintains utility records; reconciles payments with receipts and cash; prepares bank deposit slips and makes deposits; and responds to inquiries regarding services or billings. Performs clerical and financial duties for the Mayor’s court, village cemeteries and zoning functions as well as other miscellaneous duties as assigned. Qualifications include, but are not limited to, knowledge of bookkeeping; Excel; office practices and procedures; data processing techniques; and records management. Computer operations, telephone, cash register, and customer service experience is required. Starting wage $16.00 per hour. This is a full-time position with benefits. Applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.







Interested applicants can contact staff for an application at (419) 257 2394 or visit the Village of North Baltimore website, www.northbaltimore.org. A properly completed application, with references, must be submitted to Village Administrator, Chase Fletcher at the Village of North Baltimore, 205 North Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 or e-mailed to [email protected].







