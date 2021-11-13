A Public Hearing will be held at the Municipal Building, 205 N. Main Street – North Baltimore,

Ohio 45872 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

 This Hearing is necessary to take action on a request from Hancock Wood Electric

Cooperative for a “Change of Zoning District” classification on property located at 0

Quarry Road, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 (parcel #F23-310-250000014000). This site

representing approximately 39.02 acres is currently vacant and the request is a proposed

change of the Zoning District from R-1, Low Density Residential to M-2, General

Industrial.

 This property is located at the southwest corner of Quarry Road at Insley Road.

 The public is invited to attend the Public Hearing. Further information regarding this

proposed “Change of Zoning Classification” can be obtained from the North Baltimore

Village Office.

Village Administrator

Village of North Baltimore

419-257-2394

Publish: November 2021