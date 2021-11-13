North Baltimore, Ohio
November 13, 2021 7:49 am
A Public Hearing will be held at the Municipal Building, 205 N. Main Street – North Baltimore,
Ohio 45872 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
This Hearing is necessary to take action on a request from Hancock Wood Electric
Cooperative for a “Change of Zoning District” classification on property located at 0
Quarry Road, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 (parcel #F23-310-250000014000). This site
representing approximately 39.02 acres is currently vacant and the request is a proposed
change of the Zoning District from R-1, Low Density Residential to M-2, General
Industrial.
This property is located at the southwest corner of Quarry Road at Insley Road.
The public is invited to attend the Public Hearing. Further information regarding this
proposed “Change of Zoning Classification” can be obtained from the North Baltimore
Village Office.
Village Administrator
Village of North Baltimore
419-257-2394
Publish: November 2021