Village of NB Scheduled Services: Brush Pick Up

Pick up Schedule for 2024 (According to Village of NB website)
Public Works employees will pick up brush placed in Village right of way.
The 3rd (third) Monday in:
May, August, November
The North Baltimore Brush Pickup and Drop off program is for weather related and
trimmed brush, for North Baltimore residents only. Brush from a contracted tree
removal/trimming project on a resident’s property will be the owners responsibility.
The Village will only pick up piles that measure a maximum of 6’x6’, larger piles should
be referred to a contractor.