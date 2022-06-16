Village of NB: Statement of Legislation

At Tuesday night’s Special Council meeting, the following Village Ordinance was passed:

ORDINANCE 2022-03

AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.

WHEREAS, the Village Council authorizes a change to the personnel policy to the holidays recognized by the Village of North Baltimore as adopted by the Federal Government and the State of Ohio per the Ohio Revised Code Section 124.19, and

WHEREAS, the Village of North Baltimore will amend the personnel policy, section 5.04 Holidays to accept and recognize the Federal and State Holidays, and

WHEREAS, All full-time employees are entitled to receive their regularly scheduled eight (8) or twelve (12) hours of holiday pay at their regular rate of pay for recognized holidays.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO:

SECTION 1. That the Village Administrator is authorized and directed to amend section 5.04 of the Village of North Baltimore personnel policy (Holidays) to update the Federal and State paid holidays recognized by the Village Holidays.

SECTION II. This Ordinance shall go into effect upon its passage and at the earliest time permitted by law.

SECTION III. Council declares this to be an emergency measure immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health, and safety of the Village.

PASSED:

Leisa Zeigler, President of Council

ATTEST:______________________

APPROVED:__________________



Janet Goldner, Mayor

Brian Zets, Village Legal Counsel