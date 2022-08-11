Village of NB: SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE August 9, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _9__ day of August, 2022, as Resolution 11-2022. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

Resolution 11-2022 A RESOLUTION TO PROCEED WITH PLACING THE ISSUE ON THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 BALLOT FOR A ONE AND FIFTEEN HUNDREDTHS (1.15) MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR ADDITIONAL TAX LEVY IN EXCESS OF THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION FOR PROVIDING AND MAINTAINING FIRE APPARATUS OR OTHER FIRE EQUIPMENT AND APPLIANCES AND DECLARING AN

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution____ passed by Council on__August 9, 2022_, approved by the Mayor on __August 9, 2022 __ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __August____2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk