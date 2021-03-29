Village of NB Tax Return Deadline Extended

According to NB Village Interim Finance Officer: The State of Ohio has extended the deadline for individual tax returns from April 15th to May 17th, 2021. The Village of North Baltimore is required to extend the deadline for individual returns to the same May 17th date.

Please note:

This deadline extension only relates to Individual returns. Net Profit returns have the same April 15th deadline.

This announcement does not impact the deadline for first quarter estimated tax payments for the tax year 2021. This deadline continues to be April 15th, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact the village offices – 419-257-2394.