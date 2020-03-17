Due to an abundance of caution the Village Office will be closed to the general public beginning tomorrow Wednesday, March 18th. All employees will report to work as scheduled and phones will be answered.
Village phone number is: 419-257-2394. This closing will be in effect until at least April 1.
Village Office Closed
