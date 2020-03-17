NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Fall 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
T and J Jan 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Accepting New Patients

Village Office Closed

Due to an abundance of caution the Village Office will be closed to the general public beginning tomorrow Wednesday, March 18th.  All employees will report to work as scheduled and phones will be answered.  

Village phone number is:  419-257-2394.  This closing will be in effect until at least April 1. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
March 2020
June 2019
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website