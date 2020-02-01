The Village of North Baltimore is excited to offer residents an easy and convenient method to view and pay their water & sewer bills online.

1.) Go to: www.northbaltimore.org,

2.) Click on the blue “Pay Water Bills Online” button,

www.northbaltimore.org

• Let your bills pay themselves – enroll in AutoPay

• Make a payment online, by phone or by text with

credit/debit card or e-check

• Enroll in paperless billing – reduce paper waste for

a better environment

• Pay by phone even when the offi ce is closed –

use our automated system

• A nominal convenience fee is applied to all

transactions