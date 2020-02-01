The Village of North Baltimore is excited to offer residents an easy and convenient method to view and pay their water & sewer bills online.
1.) Go to: www.northbaltimore.org,
2.) Click on the blue “Pay Water Bills Online” button,
• Let your bills pay themselves – enroll in AutoPay
• Make a payment online, by phone or by text with
credit/debit card or e-check
• Enroll in paperless billing – reduce paper waste for
a better environment
• Pay by phone even when the offi ce is closed –
use our automated system
• A nominal convenience fee is applied to all
transactions