Village Park Notice: Some Activities/Facilities to Re-Open

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE NORTH BALTIMORE MUNICIPAL PARK WILL RE-OPEN ON TUESDAY MAY 26, 2020 – WITH CERTAIN CONDITIONS AS FOLLOWS:

1. Basketball courts

2. Skatepark

3. Disc golf

4. Baseball and softball fields (participants must adhere to Ohio Department of Health – “Responsible RestartOhio” – Mandatory and Recommended Best Practices guidelines specific to baseball and softball)

5. Public restroom

6. Shelter houses – will remain closed until further notice

7. Playground equipment – will reopen when the shelter houses will reopen.

8. Concession stands and accompanying restrooms will remain closed until
further notice

