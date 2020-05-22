Village Park Notice: Some Activities/Facilities to Re-Open

PUBLIC NOTICE
THE NORTH BALTIMORE MUNICIPAL PARK WILL RE-OPEN ON TUESDAY MAY 26, 2020 – WITH CERTAIN CONDITIONS AS FOLLOWS:
1. Basketball courts
2. Skatepark
3. Disc golf
4. Baseball and softball fields (participants must adhere to Ohio Department of Health – “Responsible RestartOhio” – Mandatory and Recommended Best Practices guidelines specific to baseball and softball)
5. Public restroom
6. Shelter houses – will remain closed until further notice
7. Playground equipment – will reopen when the shelter houses will reopen.
8. Concession stands and accompanying restrooms will remain closed until
further notice