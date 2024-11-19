Village Planning “Village Christmas Light/Decorating Contest”

Mayor Patterson and the Village Council are continuing in their quest to build Community Spirit, Pride, and Comradery (we’re all on the same team) and have agreed to have a “Village Christmas Light/ Decorating Contest” beginning very soon. The Mayor introduced the idea earlier this month at a council meeting, and the Council Members, quickly jumped on board.

They are currently working on a flyer/poster to explain the rules and details for all village residents that would like to participate.

The Mayor and Council members, and their immediate households would be excluded from competing for prizes, but are being encouraged to participate. The 6 Council members will serve as judges, with the Mayor deciding any tie votes.

There will be signs to post in yards of the winning homes. The signs will be returned to the Village at the end of the year, and reused again next year.

The information will be advertised on the Village’s electronic sign board on Main Street, and here on TheNBXpress.com website.

Stay tuned. Details should be available to share VERY Soon.