Village Receives Notice of Council Resignation

The North Baltimore Mayor, Janet L. Goldner and Village Council have received a notice of resignation from current Village Council member Matt Beegle.

Official Notice:

In accordance with Sections 733.31 and 731.43 of the Ohio Revised Code, please be advised that interested persons are hereby notified of a vacancy on North Baltimore Village Council beginning June 1, 2020.

Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest and current resume to Mayor Janet L. Goldner at 205 North Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020. Resumes may also be emailed to [email protected] by that date and time.

Interested candidates will be asked to appear at a Special Council Meeting on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 6:15 pm to express their desire to fulfill the remainder of the unexpired council term. Following the Special Council meeting, Council will vote to appoint a citizen to the vacant seat. The chosen candidate will be “sworn in” at the June 2nd Regular Council meeting.

The successful candidate must have the following minimal qualifications:

Must be a resident of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio for a minimum of one year at the time of application.

Must be an elector of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio.

Shall not hold any other public office.

North Baltimore Council must fill the vacancy within 30 days of the resignation (June 30, 2020).

Any citizen who is interested in the open Council position must send their letter of interest by Monday, May 11th. Applicants will then appear at the May 12th, Special Council Meeting (6:15 pm) to express to Council why they are interested in the open position. After the May 12th Special Council meeting interviews, there will be a vote to appoint someone to fill the open Council seat effective June 2nd for the remainder of that term (expires December 31, 2021).