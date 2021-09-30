Village Summary of Legislation Passed

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE September 28, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _28__ day of __Sept___ 2021, as ____Ord/Res_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 22 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE AMOUNTS AND RATES AS DETERMINED BY THE BUDGET COMMISSION AND AUTHORIZING THE NECESSARY TAX LEVIES AND CERTIFYING THEM TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR PER ORC 5705.34, 35, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 23 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A DUMP TRUCK AND SNOW PLOW EQUIPMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $160,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 16 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXTEND THE DESIGN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH POGGEMEYER DESIGN GROUP TO INCLUDE ENGINEERING INSPECTION AND RESIDENT PROJECT REPRESENTATION SERVICES FOR THE 500,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK AND WATER LINE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AT A COST OF $58,950

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Ord/Res______________ passed by Council on___ September 28, 2021_______, approved by the mayor on __September 28, 2021____ and which was duly published according to the law in the North Baltimore News on the following dates: __Sept., 2021_______.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk