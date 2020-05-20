Village “Summary of Legislation”

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE May 5 , 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _5__ day of May 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 17 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH PETERMAN ASSOCIATES INC. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING DESIGN PLANNING, COST ESTIMATING, AND PERIODIC CONSTRUCTION OBSERVATION FOR A NEW UV DISINFECTION SYSTEM AT THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $20,760 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 18 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ACCEPT THE BID SUBMITTAL FROM B&J CONCRETE AND CONSTRUCTION OF TOLEDO, OHIO AND TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE PURPOSE OF ROAD RECONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLING SIDEWALKS FOR THE 200 BLOCK OF NORTH MAIN STREET AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on May, 5 2020 approved by the Mayor on May 5 , 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: May, 2020

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE April 14 , 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _14__ day of April 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 07 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE EDITION AND INCLUSION OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES AS PARTS OF THE VARIOUS COMPONENT CODES OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 08 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE A REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS FROM QUALIFIED CONSULTANTS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOCUSED ON WATER, WASTEWATER, ENVIRONMENTAL AND TRANSPORTATION RELATED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on April, 14 2020 approved by the Mayor on April 14 , 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: May, 2020