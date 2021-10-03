LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO

Sealed bids will be received by the Village Administrator, Village of North Baltimore, 205 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872, until 12:00 p.m., November 5, 2021, for the joint purchase of the following adjacent tracts of real property situated in the Village of North Baltimore, in the Township of Henry, in the County of Wood and State of Ohio:



County Auditor’s reference:

Parcel No. F23-310-350102010000 (Inlot 92)

Map Number 310-3501; Neighborhood 02805

Located at 100 Third Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872



-And-



County Auditor’s reference:

Parcel No. F23-310-350102009000 (Inlot 93 53’)

Map Number 310-3501; Neighborhood 02805

Located at 0 Third Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872



The properties are to be sold jointly in an “as is” condition and there are no warranties, expressed or implied, given with the sales of these properties. The sale of real properties is subject to the acceptance by North Baltimore Village Council. Any bids submitted after the foregoing date and time will not be accepted by the Village of North Baltimore.