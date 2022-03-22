Village Tax Levy Public Forums Scheduled

“Citizens supporting North Baltimore” presented the planned levy campaign as outlined by Rick Van Mooy, Chairman of the Committee for NB Village Council to council last week. The campaign “Vote for North Baltimore Village Progress” hopes to achieve voter approval for a 0.5% income tax on the May 3rd, 2022, ballot.

The levy is a continuing 0.5% income tax with collection beginning January 1 2023. The tax will be collected on earned income only, there will be no tax on pensions or investments. People who live in the village (residents) will pay the tax. People who work in the village but live outside the village (non-residents) will also pay the tax.

The money raised will remain in the village for improvements. It may be spent on all village expenses including street repair, fire protection, water service, park maintenance, wastewater, EMS, and all other departments.

Door to door canvassing by village council members will take place April 2 and April 9. (Have your questions ready!)

Public forums are scheduled at North Baltimore High School on April 11, 4:00 PM and April 28, 7:00 PM in the Auditeria.

Bullet points for the plans of how the money will be spent include:

Maintain a full-time EMS

Fund two police officers on duty per shift

Replace aging water lines

Expand annual street paving

Provide speedy access to public records

Add additional activity areas in the village park.

Voting results for the initial attempt to pass this levy:

For The Income Tax – 180 votes – 40.27%

Against The Income Tax – 267 votes – 59.73%