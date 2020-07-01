Village to “Smoke Test” NB Sewer Lines

NOTICE

SMOKE TESTING SEWER LINES

July 6th – 17th

Your village is conducting a smoke test of it’s sanitary sewer system.

Work crews will be in your area starting July 6th–17th.

A “Smoke test” survey will assist the inspection crews in locating breaks

and defects in the sewer system.

The smoke should not enter your home unless you have a defect

in your homes plumbing system or you have drain traps that are

dried-up.

It is advisable for the homeowner to slowly pour a gallon of water into each

floor drains, and other seldom used drains, prior to the testing date. If smoke

does enter your home, there is a strong reason to assume that dangerous

sewer gases are entering your home or business. You should open windows

and doors and evacuate the building immediately and notify the work crew.

If you are not at home at the time of testing and return home to find smoke,

please call us at 419-257-2141.

The product that will be used in the smoke testing is a liquid smoke product

called LiquiSmoke. Information about the product may be obtained online

or from the Village Hall. The smoke is not medically harmful, does not

stain or leave odors in home materials, is non-carcinogenic, but for some

people may be irritating to nasal passages. Any smoke irritation will be

temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. House

pets may react in a manner similar to humans. It is recommended that people

with heart and respiratory ailments leave the house during the test.