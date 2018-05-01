CLICK for NEW Water Bill Pay

We have implemented a new utility billing software effective with this August 1, 2021 utility bill. The new software will allow you to do a number of things:

1. You can now pay your bill electronically from your bank account with No Fee! We encourage you to sign up for auto-pay and your bill will automatically be paid from your bank account each month!

2. Your bills can be delivered via email to your inbox monthly!

3. Payments can be made with credit cards and the fee has been reduced from a $2.95 service fee down to a $2.30 service fee.

3. There is a link to the utility billing software, where you can set up and make electronic payments on our website. The link is: https://nbwater.authoritypay.com.

Water Shutoffs and Late Fee

Late fees will resume on all outstanding balances as of August 16, 2021. Payments not received by end of day; August 25, 2021 will result in the water being shut off! There is an additional fee of $25.00 to turn your water back on!

If you cannot pay your account in full, contact the office, 419-257-2394, prior to August 25, 2021 and we will try to accommodate a payment plan that will allow your water to remain on.