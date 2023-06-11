Village Wide Trash Pick Up is Monday (ONLY)

According to the Village of North Baltimore printed 2023 Schedule of Services, the annual Village Wide Trash Pick-Up is Monday, June 12, 2023. One day only.

A list of accepted items will be on the Village website. A pile should be no larger than 6’x6′.

If you receive your monthly water bill in the mail, you would have received a copy of the Village of North Baltimore 2023 Schedule of Services with your water bill earlier this year. If you pay on-line/automatic you did not receive a copy of the 2023 Schedule of Services. You can pick up a copy at the Village Municipal Building. (The newsletter is where you would regularly find this information. We were not able to find any 2023 information on the Village website or calendar or their facebook page)

The neon sign by the Fire Department says to place your items curbside by 7am, and to “call office for list of acceptable items”