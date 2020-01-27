Virginia Theater FREE Movie “Soft Opening” Sunday

The Virginia Theater is welcoming our community to a soft opening of the Virginia Theatre.

The people of North Baltimore have been working hard to bring this project back to life and our School basketball team got a sneak peak on Sunday, Jan 27.

It is now time to give the community the same invite. We will hold a free event on Sunday, Feb 2 at 6:00pm

Concessions will be on sale and fully stocked .

Remember the movie is FREE ADMISSION.

Movie: Secondhand Lions,

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ebkrm7u44UI” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

A coming-of-age story about a shy, young boy sent by his irresponsible mother to spend the summer with his wealthy, eccentric uncles in Texas Director: Tim McCanlies

Writer: Tim McCanlies Stars: Haley Joel Osment , Michael Caine , Robert Duvall The pictures below show Hank Matthes back at the popcorn machine and Mandy Slane manning drinks and register while North Baltimore’s youth line up to watch the show, in the recently cleaned up theater!