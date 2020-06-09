Virginia Theater Matinee Special Thursday & Friday



The Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio will be Re-Opening this Thursday (5/11) and Friday (5/12).

In celebration of the re-opening VMP will offer a Movie (“Despicable Me”), with Popcorn and a Drink Matinee at 1:00 pm.

This Special Combo includes admission for ONLY $5.00!

Then the regular showing resume Friday evening, June 12, 2020 with:

“Trolls World Tour”.

All seats are just > > > $6!!!



Showtimes:



Friday – 7 pm

Saturday – 3 pm & 7 pm

Sunday – 3 pm & 7 pm

Shawn and the Virginia Staff just can’t wait to see everybody back to the Virginia Theater in NB!