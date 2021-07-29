Virginia Theater Open for GOST 2021

ALL SEATS ONLY $5!!!

July 31 thru August 8th Showtimes Friday 7pm. Saturday & Sunday 1/4/7pm

July 31 – Aug 8 Jungle Cruise

Aug 13 – 22 Free Guy

Aug 27-29 Suicide Squad —1 week only—

Sept 3 – 12 Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

With Good Old Summertime coming up this weekend. We should remember the reason it exists. Back in its infancy. The festival was designed to attract downtown businesses to come out and share their craft and wares in a festival environment. I remember those days. The theater has always struggle to exist , having 5 owners in the past 30 years. We offer this go at it to the community.

With that in mind. Please remember to stop by the Virginia theater this weekend.

We will be open during the festival for a nice air conditioned movie , soda and popcorn.

We have lots of movie posters for sale and welcome carryout customers.

Parking in rear since Main St. will be closed

Jungle Cruise – – – comes to Virginia Theater this weekend July 31 thru August 8th Showtimes Friday 7pm. Sat/Sun 1/4/7

Dr. Lily Houghton embarks on a journey into the Amazon jungle to try and find an ancient tree with fabled healing powers. She hires Frank Wolff to take her on his boat and help her navigate the jungle.