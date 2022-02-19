Virginia Theater Presents: “Leave Those Kids Alone!”

Something very cool coming to the Virginia Theater on April 14, 2022, 7 – 9 pm – School of Rock style show Live performance of

— Leave Those Kids Alone! —

Leave Those Kids Alone features FIVE talented kids playing classic rock hit songs written decades before they were even born! You won’t believe your eyes or your ears!



These multi-instrumentalists and vocalists play note for note renditions of your favourite classic rock songs, LIVE!



Leave Those Kids Alone is a go-to act for family-friendly festivals, public events, corporate engagements, and even weddings! As the house band of the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, the band is no stranger to performing live in front of 5,000+ people!



Leave Those Kids Alone has performed more than 200 shows and their videos have earned millions of views from around the world.



Kids in age only, the group has performed professionally for almost three years. In 2018, 8-year-old Addisyn (drums) joined her 11-year-old brother Alex (guitar) and his long-time bandmate 15-year-old Timothy (lead vocals). In 2021, 15-year-old Luca (bass) and 14-year-old Louis (keyboards) joined the band to complete the all-kid lineup.



HEY! TEACHER!!! Leave Those Kids Alone!