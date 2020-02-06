NBX WaterShedsun
Virginia Theater Re-Opens Friday!

The Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio will “Re-Open” TOMORROW – Friday, February 7, 2020  for a 7:00 pm show.
 
Saturday shows will be at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm
 
A Sunday show will be at 3:00 pm.
 
Tickets are $5.00 for  all shows!
 
First run release…
 
DC Comic’s Birds of Prey
(US Release Date: February 7, 2020)
 
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson
 
Directed By: Cathy Yan
 
Synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.  
 
Check out the trailer on this Youtube Link:  
 

