Virginia Theater Re-Opens Friday!

The Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio will “Re-Open” TOMORROW – Friday, February 7, 2020 for a 7:00 pm show.

Saturday shows will be at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm

A Sunday show will be at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $5.00 for all shows!

First run release…

DC Comic’s Birds of Prey

(US Release Date: February 7, 2020)

Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson

Directed By: Cathy Yan

Synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.

Check out the trailer on this Youtube Link: