Virginia Theater Update for ‘Rona – Level 3

Shawn Benjamin, owner says, “If you are attending any of the showings of Star Wars – Empire Strikes Back at the Virginia Theater, in downtown North Baltimore, Ohio:





A mask must be worn into the theater per Wood County Health Dept. You may remove the mask to eat food from concession area.



Please be aware of how many people are in line to keep your distancing. When leaving the theater. Allow time for each row to exit without crowding.





We want everyone to be safe and enjoy their outing to a continued OPEN OHIO business. We certainly don’t want to go back to lock down so please help all of us out.

It’s a frustrating time for all of us. I don’t want to close down again.