“Virginia” Theater Update – Jan 20

back – Mandy, Mary, Kristen, Shawn; front – Emma, Mia and Maddy; front – Emma, Mia and Maddy…



Some of the helpers in various locations that were given attention!

The new operator of the Virginia Theater (Shawn Benjamin) in Downtown NB updates the community…

Shawn tells TheNBXpress.com:

There has been so much help from community. A real labor of love for this old theatre. Thanks to all!!!

Dennis Miller paid for new led lights;

Hank Matthes installed all new lighting;

Doug Wickard has repaired all neccesary mechanics in theater and fixed the popcorn machine;

Mandy Slane cleaned conccession area;

Mary Casey, Kristen Hagemyer, Jim Casey, Mia Mccartney, Emma Cotterman, Maddy Westgate cleaned bathrooms, kitchen, lobby;

Noah Pelton dusted all dust bunnies and mopped audtorium;

Dan Grim cleaned storage areas;

Jennifer Olstander cleaned seats;

Tim Brown mopped all cement floors;

Shawn Benjamin shampoo carpets, seats and bleached auditorum;

Jaymie Wickard is set to help me train in the digital technologies.

If all goes well our opening day will be Friday, February 7, 2020 for a 7:00 pm show. then Saturday shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm & a Sunday show at 3:00 pm.

Tickets are $5.00 for all shows!

First run release…

DC Comic’s Birds of Prey

(US Release Date: February 7, 2020)

Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson

Directed By: Cathy Yan

Synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.

Check out the trailer on this Youtube Link: