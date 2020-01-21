“Virginia” Theater Update – Jan 20

The new operator of the Virginia Theater (Shawn Benjamin) in Downtown NB updates the community…
Shawn tells TheNBXpress.com:
There has been so much help from community. A real labor of love for this old theatre. Thanks to all!!!
Dennis Miller paid for new led lights;
Hank Matthes installed all new lighting;
Doug Wickard has repaired all neccesary mechanics in theater and fixed the popcorn machine;
Mandy Slane cleaned conccession area;
Mary Casey, Kristen Hagemyer, Jim Casey, Mia Mccartney, Emma Cotterman, Maddy Westgate cleaned bathrooms, kitchen, lobby;
Noah Pelton dusted all dust bunnies and mopped audtorium;
Dan Grim cleaned storage areas;
Jennifer Olstander cleaned seats;
Tim Brown mopped all cement floors;
Shawn Benjamin shampoo carpets, seats and bleached auditorum;
Jaymie Wickard is set to help me train in the digital technologies.
If all goes well our opening day will be Friday, February 7, 2020 for a 7:00 pm show. then Saturday shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm & a Sunday show at 3:00 pm.
Tickets are $5.00 for all shows!
First run release…
DC Comic’s Birds of Prey
(US Release Date: February 7, 2020)
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson
Directed By: Cathy Yan
Synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.
Check out the trailer on this Youtube Link: