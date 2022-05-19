North Baltimore, Ohio

May 19, 2022 4:32 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Positions Available with WCCOA
Logo
Weekly Specials
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
2022.03.25 Update website
March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

Virginia Theater Update: Top Gun – Coming Soon!

 

NB’s Virginia Theater will finish up with
– Doctor Strange – this weekend…

The last showings are May 20-22 and then:

Top Gun – Maverick-

Early Showing on Thursday, May 26 at 7 pm


Cast
Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez…

Producer – Paramount Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Skydance Productions. Distributor: Paramount Pictures

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website