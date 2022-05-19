Virginia Theater Update: Top Gun – Coming Soon!

NB’s Virginia Theater will finish up with

– Doctor Strange – this weekend…

The last showings are May 20-22 and then:

Top Gun – Maverick-

Early Showing on Thursday, May 26 at 7 pm



Cast

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez…

Producer – Paramount Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Skydance Productions. Distributor: Paramount Pictures

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”